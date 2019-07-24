Adrian Peterson Reportedly Defaults On $5.2 Million Loan

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson reportedly has some serious financial issues on his hands.

The NFL legend reportedly defaulted on a $5.2 million loan to a Pennsylvania lender, according to The Athletic on Tuesday. The fact he reportedly defaulted on a loan is a bit shocking because the former Vikings star has made just less than $100 million in his career.

According to ProFootballTalk, Peterson’s attorney Chase Carlson said his financial situation is a result of him “trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted.”

I will never understand how some athletes find themselves in such bad financial situations. Peterson has made a fortune over his NFL career.

Not just a small fortune or a small pile of money, but a gigantic amount of money! If you make $100 million, you shouldn’t ever have money problems.

That’s the kind of cash that can set up your family for generations to come. How Peterson managed to apparently blow it all is beyond me.

It just doesn’t make sense at all. I’m not even sure what he could possibly have needed a $5.2 million loan for. Again, after making the kind of cash he has, you’d think he could just pay for just about anything right up front.

Apparently, that’s not the case at all.

I hope Peterson gets it all figured out because this doesn’t sound like a good situation at all. Let’s hope some athletes learn from his example and don’t follow in his footsteps.