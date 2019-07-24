‘Always Sunny’ Actor Jimmi Simpson Says Strangers Send Him Milk At Bars

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actor Jimmi Simpson has some weird interactions with fans of the show.

Simpson played Liam McPoyle in a few episodes, and the character is insanely uncomfortable and creepy. He's also a fan of milk, which fans love reminding Simpson of when they see him in public.

“There’s got to be a baker’s dozen of glasses of warm milk that have been passed to me at like a bar,” Simpson recently told People about how fans treat him.

He added he doesn’t drink milk that’s given to him from fans because “it’s dive bar milk.” You can watch his full comments below.

Absolutely hilarious. Now, I wouldn’t send an actor a glass of warm milk because it’s kind of weird, but the McPoyle’s are all about being weird.

The entire McPoyle clan in “It’s Always Sunny” is just outrageously strange.

On a side note, if I ever ran into Simpson in public and he was down for a chat, I’d have about a billion questions about “Westworld.”

Simpson played William/Man in Black in seasons one and two in the character’s early days, and he was awesome in the role.

I could talk about that with him for days, but we’d probably do it over a few cold beers instead of warm milk.

As for “It’s Always Sunny,” the new season arrives September 25. It’s going to be great to finally have the hit show back on TV.

Make sure to catch it on FXX.