Anne Hathaway Announces She’s Expecting Baby No. 2

Actress Anne Hathaway announced she’s expecting another baby Wednesday on Instagram.

The “Princess Diaries” star used the post to comment on pregnancy struggles as well, according to a report published by Page Six.

“It’s not for a movie…⁣.” Hathaway captioned the selfie of her baby bump.

“⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love,” she added. (RELATED: Anne Hathaway Reveals She’s Not An Alcoholic, Just A Heavy Drinker)

The baby will be the second addition to the family she shares with husband Adam Schulman. The two already share a three-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks.

Hathaway is notoriously private about her family life since marrying Schulman in 2012.

In April, Hathaway did get a little candid about her parenting tactics after revealing she had stopped drinking after her son was born.

“When I’m at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I’ll start drinking again, but that won’t be until my kid is out of the house,” she said.

“It’s just the way I do it — which I personally think is really fun and awesome — is just not the kind of fun and awesome that goes with having a child for me, Hathaway added.