Anne Hathaway Announces She’s Expecting Baby No. 2

US actress Anne Hathaway is honored with the 2,663rd Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in front of the Chinese theatre on May 09, 2019 in Hollywood. (Photo credit JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

Actress Anne Hathaway announced she’s expecting another baby Wednesday on Instagram.

The “Princess Diaries” star used the post to comment on pregnancy struggles as well, according to a report published by Page Six.

“It’s not for a movie…⁣.” Hathaway captioned the selfie of her baby bump.

“⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love,” she added. (RELATED: Anne Hathaway Reveals She’s Not An Alcoholic, Just A Heavy Drinker)

The baby will be the second addition to the family she shares with husband Adam Schulman. The two already share a three-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks.

Hathaway is notoriously private about her family life since marrying Schulman in 2012.

In April, Hathaway did get a little candid about her parenting tactics after revealing she had stopped drinking after her son was born.

“When I’m at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I’ll start drinking again, but that won’t be until my kid is out of the house,” she said.

“It’s just the way I do it — which I personally think is really fun and awesome — is just not the kind of fun and awesome that goes with having a child for me, Hathaway added.