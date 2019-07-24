Entertainment

Bette Midler Under Fire After Suggesting Trump Paid ‘African American Men’ To Be ‘Blackground’ At Rally

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Bette Midler came under fire Wednesday after she suggested President Donald Trump paid “African American men” to be “blackground” at his rallies.

“Look, there are African American men in this shot,” the 73-year-old singer and actress tweeted to her millions of followers, along with a snapshot showing a recent rally of the president’s with a large number of black Trump supporters in the audience. (RELATED: Celebrities Freak Out Over Trump’s Immigration Restriction)

“How much did he pay them to be ‘blackground,'” she added. (RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell, Celebs Continue to Slam Trump Following Executive Order To Keep Families Together On Border)

Shortly after the post surfaced, the “Wind Beneath My Wings” singer was blasted on social media being called a racist and more for the comments.

It was only her latest attack against the president and Melania Trump since he was sworn into office. Last month, Midler tweeted a derogatory poem about the first lady, per Fox News.

“There once was a girl from Slovenia,” the poem read, referencing FLOTUS. The “Hocus Pocus” star then wrote that Melania avoids all romance situations with her husband, who “plays with his own schizophrenia.”