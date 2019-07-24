Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Announce Their Engagement

Bindi Irwin and boyfriend Chandler Powell announced their engagement.

Irwin, the daughter of famed crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, and Powell both shared the news Wednesday on Twitter, according to a report published by People magazine.

On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life.

Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.

“Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love,” she added.

Irwin and Powell met back in 2013 when Irwin gave him a tour of Australia zoo. (RELATED: PETA Tangles With The Croc Hunter On Twitter — And His Fans Fire Right Back)

“Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo,” Powell shared in his own tweet. “I immediately fell head over heels for your kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Forever together sounds perfect.”

Powell proposed on Irwin’s 21st birthday after her birthday party at the Australia Zoo.

“After Bindi’s birthday celebration at Australia Zoo, we had a photoshoot organized to celebrate her turning 21,” Powell told People. “Just before we started the shoot, I took her to a special part of Australia Zoo to ask the girl of my dreams to become my wife. These past five years together have been the best of my life and we look forward to a lifetime of magical moments to come.”