‘Blade Runner’ Star Rutger Hauer Dead At 75

Actor Rutger Hauer of the movie "The Mill and the Cross", poses for the media before the screening of the film during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Legendary Dutch actor and everyone’s favorite bad guy Rutger Hauer has died from an undisclosed illness. He was 75.

Hauer, probably best known for his role as the renegade replicant Roy Batty who battled Harrison Ford in the sci-fi 1982 thriller “Blade Runner,” died at his home on Friday in the Netherlands, his rep Steve Kenis confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

Director Ermanno Olmi (R) poses with cast members Michael Lonsdale (C) and Rutger Hauer during a photocall for their film Il Villaggio Di Cartone at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

News of his death was withheld by the family until his funeral, which was held on Wednesday. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

“He was a wonderful man and terrific actor,” Kenis shared. (RELATED: Watch The First Trailer For ‘Blade Runner 2049’ [VIDEO])

The Dutch actor appeared on the big screen dozens of times during his career in movies like “Ladyhawke,” alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Hitcher” and “Batman Begins,” just to name a few.

Several celebs including, Director Guillermo del Toro, tweeted about the greatness of the late star following news of his death.