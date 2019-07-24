Little Girl Gets Destroyed By Massive Buffalo In Horrifying Video

A little girl got absolutely destroyed by a buffalo during a visit to Yellowstone National Park.

The little girl and her family were in the Old Faithful Geyser area of the park when the upset animal charged her and sent her airborne, according to Reuters on Tuesday.

She was treated and released, according to the same report. Given how horrifying the video is, the little girl is lucky she didn't get hospitalized.

My friends, this is why you don't go near wild animals, especially gigantic ones capable of sending you to the afterlife.

There’s not a human on the planet who stands a fighting chance against a full grown buffalo. If a full grown man doesn’t have a shot in hell, there’s no chance a little girl does going toe-to-toe with one in Yellowstone.

You also have to love how her family just immediately took off and left her to fend for herself. Outstanding parenting! Just beautiful on every level.

It was truly an A+ performance from the family. They sure can be proud of themselves when they look in the mirror!

You shouldn’t be that close to wildlife to begin with, but if you are, then you can’t let your daughter get destroyed.

Next time, don’t just hang out around a gigantic animal. You’d be shocked by how easy it is to not get hurt when you don’t do stupid stuff.