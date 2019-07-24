Watch Casey Affleck In The Chilling Trailer For ‘Light Of My Life’

Casey Affleck’s new movie “Light of My Life” looks like it’s going to be extremely dark.

The plot of the film is, according to IMDB, “Parent and child journey through the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic has wiped out half the world’s population. As a father struggles to protect his child, their bond, and the character of humanity, is tested.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

In the trailer, it’s shown that Affleck’s character’s daughter seems to be the last woman on the planet, which has people hunting her down.

Give the trailer a watch below.

I don’t think there are going to be a whole lot of smiles and laughs in this movie. It reminds me a lot of “The Road” with Viggo Mortensen.

It looks like a dark post-apocalyptic thriller. Given how talented Affleck is in the acting game, I think there’s a very high chance “Light of My Life” is great.

I’d highly-recommend watching “Gone Baby Gone” for anybody who wants to see how great of an actor he is.

Casey Affleck knows how dominate a scene, and it looks like there will be countless dark scenes for him in this movie.

You can catch “Light of My Life” starting August 9. It looks like it’s going to be a fascinating film.