Chris Wallace Calls Mueller Testimony A ‘Disaster’ For Democrats

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace believes Robert Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday was a disaster for both Democrats and Mueller’s reputation.

The “Fox News Sunday” anchor’s comments came just as the former FBI director began to testify in front of two House committees over the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election — which Mueller spearheaded. (RELATED: Mueller Says He Is ‘Not Familiar’ With Fusion GPS, The Firm Behind The Steele Dossier)

While speaking on a Fox News panel with Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier, Wallace said, “I think this has been a disaster for the Democrats, and I think it’s been a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller. [He] doesn’t seem to know things that are in the report.”

Wallace continued, saying, “He’s been attacked a number of times, and you would think that almost anybody else would have defended his own integrity, the integrity of the investigation. Over and over, Mueller just sits silent and allows the attacks from the Republicans to sweep over him and says nothing.”

“I think it does raise questions about the degree to which he actually was in charge of and in control of this report, because he doesn’t seem very much in control or charge of what the final report was.” Wallace added, “I should say whether he was in charge of the investigation, because he doesn’t seem in charge of what the report actually says.”

Shortly after Wallace made those comments, Trump quoted him in a Wednesday morning tweet during a break in Mueller’s testimony.

Later in the day, Mueller seemed to have difficulty recalling which President appointed him to be U.S. Attorney for the state of Massachusetts.

NBC Anchor Chuck Todd expressed a similar opinion to Wallace’s with regard to Mueller’s testimony, saying, “On optics, this was a disaster.”