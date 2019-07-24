Afternoon Mirror: Even NBC’s Chuck Todd Thinks The Mueller Hearing Is An ‘Optics Disaster’

Quote of the Day:

“Sometimes the book actually is better than the movie. #MuellerReport”

— Susan Glasser, The New Yorker. She added, “It’s 9:19 am and I am wondering how we are all going to make it for five more hours.”

Mood: “brb. blowing out my Robert Mueller prayer candle for good.” — Vince Coglianese, the Daily Caller editorial director, morning host, WMAL.

NBC’s Chuck Todd: ‘This was a disaster’

“On substance, Democrats got what they wanted: that Mueller didn’t charge Pres. Trump because of the OLC guidance, that he could be indicted after he leaves office, among other things. But on optics, this was a disaster. #MuellerHearings.” — NBC “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd.

Congressman offers Mueller emotional support just after 2 p.m.

“This too shall pass.” — Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.).

Dan Rather is feelin’ groovy

“With so much of what we are seeing on the national stage: ‘Still a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest…’ Simon and Garfunkel had it right.” — longtime TV newsman Dan Rather.

Avenatti and Trump Jr. are still fighting

Donald Trump Jr.: “Serious question: Has Mueller even heard of Mueller?”

Michael Avenatti: “Serious question – did you invoke the 5th or not? Answer the question you coward.”

(RELATED: ABC ‘The View’s Lost Love Is Michael Avenatti)

The Observer

“Another great day to be a self-appointed expert in the field of ‘optics.'” — Max Tani, media writer, The Daily Beast.

The number of tweets ex-White House Press Sec. Joe Lockhart is already up to on Wednesday: 61. (Eye Roll. Can he go take a nap?)

The Optics Decider

“Hard to see any winners here. Dems didn’t get what they wanted. Media didn’t get what they hyped. Trump doesn’t get a good foil to attack. Mueller takes a big reputational hit. Obsessives on left and right do get new strings to pull, but public will care even less after this.” — Jonah Goldberg, National Review Online.

Larry Sabato gives the networks a big kiss

“A salute to CBS, NBC, and ABC for clearing their daytime schedules to cover every minute of the #MuellerHearings. You expect CSPAN and cable news channels to go gavel to gavel but major networks almost never do.” — Larry Sabato, director, UVA Center for Politics, a staple quoter for Washington journos.

Slate‘s Ashley Feinberg rightfully rags on CNN’s Chris Cillizza

“He makes so much money.” — Ashley Feinberg.

She posted the following:

BREAKING: Mueller just appeared to sort of, kind of smile. Maybe? — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) July 24, 2019

The other brilliant Cillizza quote was this: “‘Trimp’ — Robert Mueller.”

Brian Stelter’s daughter is sick of the Mueller hearings at 9:28 a.m.

“Sunny is tired of the Mueller hearing. She just turned on Mickey Mouse Clubhouse instead. So I’m relying on you, Twitter, for updates!” — Brian Stelter, CNN. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Gives Brian Stelter A Dozen Jelly Donuts)

Mueller Hearing Reviews

“People who have long admired and known Robert Mueller, are concerned about his visible struggle this morning to answer detailed, rapid-fire questions.” — Carol Leonnig, Washington Post.

“We are only 30 mins into this thing but I don’t think that this is going the way Democrats were hoping it would.” — Amy Walter, national editor, Cook Political Report. “Gohmert is an embarrassment.” — Elizabeth Spiers, founder, The Insurrection, a polling firm for Dems, ex-EIC of The National Observer.

“Unfortunately for our democracy, Robert Mueller is not at the top of his game today. He just isn’t. Something is off.” — Michael Avenatti, former creepy porn lawyer for Stormy Daniels, not a Democratic presidential hopeful.

“Mueller is acting like someone just woke him up in front of the TV to ask if wants his oatmeal.” — John Nolte, Breitbart News.

“This is DEEPLY uncomfortable to watch. I don’t want to be rude, but this is deeply uncomfortable.” — Mollie Hemingway, The Federalist.

“My God, Mueller comes off as senile if he’s required to say anything more than ‘yes.’ Was he actually involved in this investigation at all?” — Derek Hunter, host of The Daily Caller’s podcast, The Daily, columnist, Townhall.

“Why is Gohmert screaming like a banshee?” — Ana Navarro Cárdenas, co-host “The View,” CNN.

“Signing off for Mueller Twitter … I look forward your breathless recaps.” — Jon Levine, political reporter, New York Post.

Clyde Haberman, former columnist and editorial writer, New York Times. A.K.A.: NYT‘s Maggie Haberman‘s father. (RELATED: Maggie Haberman ABANDONS Twitter) “’I’m going to ask you a very easy question,’ the slithering Rep. Gaetz says with utmost condescension.” —, former columnist and editorial writer, New York Times.: NYT‘s‘s father.

After Mueller hearing moved from House Judiciary to House Intelligence…

“So far this hearing seems much less stupid than the earlier one.” — Liz Mair, comms strategist.

On Rep. Doug Collins’ lighting fast southern drawl

“I’m from South Carolina and understand Doug Collins just fine but I still hate that type of southern drawl. Understandable that Mueller doesn’t understand it.” — Eddie Scarry, commentary writer, Washington Examiner.

The Media Observer

“BBC World is showing the Mueller hearing instead of what’s happening at Buckingham Palace/Downing Street. Unbelievable.” — Doug Heye, political commentator, CNN.

Gossip Roundup

That Nutty Harvard Prof Story in New York Mag That You Must Read… “This is one of those stories that so damningly reaffirms basic common sense over education. My 14-year-old self could have schooled this man and saved him beaucoup problems: If you never even climaxed, you can bet your life that kid isn’t yours.” — Thomas Chatterton Williams, contributing writer, NYT Magazine.

Read the story by Kera Bolonik here.

And this… “A man intelligent enough to become a Harvard law professor was so blinded by the need to be politically correct that he ignored basic biology (I didn’t ejaculate so I didn’t impregnate) in favor of a woke mantra (I am a heterosexual cisgender man so I can’t question a lesbian).” — Michael David Smith, managing editor, Pro Football Talk.

“Imagine a female politician who gets to be a slob.” — New York Mag on the election of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Here.

RBG takes a beautiful dig at a dead senator who mocked her health… It happened in an interview with NPR. Here.

Miami Beach says it’s J-Lo Day