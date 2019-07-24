CNN Dinged For Labeling Overwhelming House Vote Condemning Israel Boycotts ‘Divisive’

CNN labeled the House resolution condemning anti-Israel boycotts as “divisive” in its headline and on Twitter, despite the vote being 398 to 17.

The House of Representatives voted Tuesday to approve a resolution opposing boycotts against Israel. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan were two who opposed the resolution. Despite it passing decisively, with only 17 votes against the measure, CNN labeled the action as “divisive” and faced major pushback on social media.

BREAKING: House approves resolution opposing Israel boycott movement in divisive vote https://t.co/dHv8cxlxtO pic.twitter.com/mR9FI6D4Fx — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 23, 2019

CNN reporters Ashley Killough and Clare Foran described the vote as having been “expected to pass with overwhelming bipartisan support.” Although the vote did pass overwhelmingly, the news outlet has not changed its headline or issued a retraction. (RELATED: House Tables Vote To Consider Articles Of Impeachment For Trump)

Many took to social media to express confusion with the word “divisive.”

Ian Miles Cheong, managing editor of Human Rights, tweeted CNN used the word “because those 17 are antisemites who call themselves progressives.”

Christina Sommers, host of “The Factual Feminist,” also tweeted against using the word “divisive.” She wrote that “The vote was close to unanimous.”

Erick Erickson, a writer for Resurgent, used CNN as a “good example” of “clickbait” and “sensationalism.”

“Seriously, why do that?” Erickson tweeted.

For those who cover the media, clickbait, bias, sensationalism, etc. this is a good example. The vote was 398 to 17. It was definitionally not “divisive,” but CNN reports it as divisive. Why? Seriously, why do that? cc: @brianstelter https://t.co/725JvgcvJu — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 24, 2019

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

