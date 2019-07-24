Spreads Released For College Football Rivalry Games

Spreads for the biggest college football games of the year have been released.

According to numbers from BetOnline.ag, Alabama has opened as a 3.5 point favorite over Auburn, Ohio State is a .5 point favorite over Michigan and Wisconsin is favored by a point over Minnesota. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

You can check out the full list here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Apr 14, 2019 at 1:22pm PDT

I’m stunned by the fact Alabama is only favored by 3.5 points over Auburn. I thought that was a mistake when I first saw it. They should be favored by a hell of a lot more. A hell of a lot more!

Alabama, despite getting dog walked by Clemson last year, is loaded with talent. They’re better at every position on the field compared to Auburn.

Being favored by just over a field goal is insanely insulting to the Crimson Tide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jul 17, 2019 at 11:10am PDT

I also had myself a good chuckle when I saw Ohio State was every so slightly favored over Michigan. That won’t make fans of the Wolverines very happy.

As I’ve said about a billion times, until Michigan actually wins something, it’s all just pointless talk.

Once Michigan wins a B1G title, then I’ll never say that again. Until that day arrives, I’m not going to stop.

I really don’t care how much and how loudly Michigan fans complain.

As for Wisconsin being favored against Minnesota, that makes perfect sense. Last year was an outlier and a loss like that won’t happen again.

You can take that much to the bank.