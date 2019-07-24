Here’s What Has Changed In Demi Lovato’s Life One Year After She Nearly Died From An Apparent Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato rocked the world a year ago Wednesday after news surfaced she’d suffered a near-death overdose and a year later she is reportedly very committed to her sobriety.

It comes one year after the 26-year-old pop singer had to be rushed to the hospital for an apparent drug overdose and only a month after she had revealed to fans that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

Two weeks after her hospital stay, Lovato shared with fans in a since-deleted post on Instagram that she was grateful to be alive before entering a rehab facility for her addiction battle. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” the pop star wrote. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

And now a year later, so much has changed for the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer in both her life and career, as noted by USA Today in a piece published Wednesday.

She’s with a new manager after signing with Scooter Braun, who also represents stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

“Obviously Scooter has demonstrated an ability to manage difficult situations when it comes to pop artists, from Justin Bieber overcoming his controversy, to Ariana Grande dealing with tragedy following the Manchester (bombing) in 2017,” Jason Lipshutz, senior director of music for Billboard magazine said.

“Scooter has demonstrated that he understands when the time is right to say what an artist needs to say, and offer that type of support,” he added.

Last month, The “Stone Cold” singer shared that she was also finally back in the studio and working on new music. Lovato said she was really looking forward to telling her “side of the story” no matter if people want it to be told or not.

“You know what’s great about making an album?” the “Sober” hitmaker captioned her post on an Instagram story. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it.”

Lovato is definitely hopeful for a comeback and according to Lyndsey Parker, music editor at Yahoo Entertainment, the climate is right for it.

“The climate she’s coming back to is more empathetic than it used to be,” Parker explained. “Now people are a little more kind. If she pulls it off, I can see her having her big Grammy comeback moment.”

“When it comes to her place as an A-list pop star who can headline arenas and who has one of the most extraordinary voices of any pop artist working today … no matter what is going on trend-wise around her, Demi will always have that (fan) base and that show of support, where she’ll remain in the A-list,” Lipshutz shared.