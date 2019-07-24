Plus-Sized Women Shocked To Open Forever 21 Orders And Find Atkins Diet Bars

Retail giant Forever 21 came under fire earlier this week after plus-size customers found Atkins diet bars in their online shopping packages.

Forever 21 claimed that the freebie bars were sent to all customers, regardless of size, according to a report published by the New York Post.

my mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21 ‘s plus size collection and they sent a Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered???? pic.twitter.com/Lxi6XnuOB1 — jesse (@jessemarisaelao) July 19, 2019

“From time to time, Forever 21 surprises our customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders,” Forever 21 said in a statement to Jezebel. “The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed. This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way.” (RELATED: Reporters Complain About Forever 21 Selling ‘Fake News’ Shorts)

However, offended customers took their thoughts to social media and called out the retailer for essentially fat-shaming its customers.

Imagine recovering from an eating disorder and you finally get the courage to buy new clothes because you’ve gained some weight back, just to open your package from Forever 21 and find a fucking Atkins diet bar. — Chelsea (@chelsxvictoria) July 23, 2019

“My friend bought plus size clothes from @Forever21 and they gave her a sample item… the sample item was an Atkins bar!! Are you kidding me?!?” one Twitter user complained.

“My mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21‘s plus size collection and they sent a Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered,” another added.

In Forever 21’s defense, they did send the bars out to all customers. However, it does seem a little insensitive for a clothing brand that is supposed to be making you feel good about yourself to send anything diet-related at all.

Not good vibes from the brand at all.