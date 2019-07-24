Jalen Ramsey Shows Up To Jaguars Training Camp In Armored Money Truck

Jalen Ramsey pulled off a clown move early Wednesday morning to start training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The star cornerback showed up in an armored money vehicle! Yes, you might think I’m kidding. I can promise you I’m not. (RELATED: Jaguars Say They Won’t Trade Jalen Ramsey)

Watch the absurd video of his arrival below.

Jalen Ramsey’s entrance to training camp was…. Well it was.. “Time to get that money” #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/6SOxIkHmqd — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) July 24, 2019

What a clown move. What an absolute clown move. Ramsey and the Jaguars were awful last year. He doesn’t need an armored truck.

He needs to spend more time in the film room and on the practice field. The guy wonders why he doesn’t have a gigantic extension, and then he shows up in an armored truck.

These antics are absurd, unnecessary, and are proof the man has a lot of growing up left to do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) on Jun 27, 2019 at 2:49pm PDT

Does Ramsey want to be a football player or does he want to be a distraction? He can be one or the other, but he can’t be both.

Clearly, he seems to be enjoying being a sideshow. If I was a leader on the Jaguars roster, I’d be so pissed and annoyed with his actions.

This isn’t a movie. It’s the NFL. Showing up in armored truck should frustrate the hell out of his teammates who are solely focused on winning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) on Jun 11, 2019 at 3:14pm PDT

On the other hand, it’s great content for me, and it’s helping me get one step closer to a private plane. I guess I have to tip my cap to him for that much.