Believe It Or Not, Bill Clinton’s AG Actually Predicted Everything Wrong With Mueller’s Report

Pennsylvania Congressman Guy Reschenthaler compared the confusion surrounding Robert Mueller’s final report to fears previously expressed by former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno while questioning the special counsel during Wednesday’s hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

Reschenthaler explained that Reno, attorney general under President Bill Clinton, feared that a special counsel’s “final report provides a forum for unfairly airing an opponent’s dirty laundry. It also creates yet an another incentive for a special counsel to over investigate in order to justify his or her tenure and to avoid criticism that the independent counsel may have left a stone unturned.”

