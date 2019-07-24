Jay Sekulow, legal counsel to President Donald Trump, released a statement Wednesday declaring the “case is closed” on alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Sekulow’s statement came during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee. Mueller reiterated several points from his report, including that his team “did not reach a determination” as to whether Trump committed a crime. (RELATED: Mueller Starts House Intel Hearing By Correcting Major Bombshell)

“This morning’s testimony exposed the troubling deficiencies of the Special Counsel’s investigation,” Sekulow said, pointing to the “small group of politically-biased prosecutors” who were largely responsible for the probe. Mueller struggled to answer questions about the alleged political bias of his team during his earlier testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

“It is also clear that the Special Counsel conducted his two-year investigation unimpeded,” Sekulow asserted. “The American people understand that this issue is over. They also understand that the case is closed.”