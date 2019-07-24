Celebrate Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Jennifer Lopez’ birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 50-year-old singer/actress' day, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some unforgettable ones.

Born in The Bronx, New York City, New York, the "Maid In Manhattan" star got her first big break in the entertainment business when she got the part as a dancer/Fly Girl on the hit Fox TV show "In Living Color" in 1990.

Soon she would get picked up by singer Janet Jackson for her dancing skills. But it wasn't long until her obvious star power was noticed and she would appear on the big screen in Gregory Nava's "My Family" in 1995.

But it was when Lopez landed the lead role for a movie about slain Tejana singer Selena Quintanilla Perez in "Selena" in 1997 that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity.

On top of her acting and dancing skills, the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" star has proved over and over again she could do it all and found huge success as a pop singer with the release of her debut album "On the 6" in 1999.

In 2001, she did something no other woman had ever done before her by having a number one album and film both in the same week. It was due to the simultaneous release of her second studio album simply titled "J.lo" and her hit movie titled "The Wedding Planner."

On top of all that talent, the "Second Act" actress is truly one of the most gorgeous women in the world. But you don't have to take our word for it, check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Jennifer.