Joe Scarborough Goes Off Rails, Asks Jesus To Forgive Him For Ever Being A Republican

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough turned to prayer Wednesday morning during the testimony of former Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller before the House Judiciary Committee.

It was more like a public confessional and plea for forgiveness.

“Jesus, forgive me for ever being a Republican,” Scarborough tweeted as Republicans on the committee badgered Mueller, yelled at him, and pummeled him with condescension while he mostly refused to answer their questions.

Mueller barely answered questions coming from the Democratic side of the aisle either, except the D’s — obviously seeking anti- President Trump goodies — weren’t openly rude to him.

One minute before Scarborough asked Jesus to forgive him for formerly being a Republican for all of his political life and until he came out of the romantic relationship closet with co-host Mika Brzezinski, a vocal lefty, Scarborough’s “Morning Joe” BFF Mike Barnicle took note of Rep. Louie Gohmert‘s (R-Texas) obnoxious mouth.

“Gohmert is a living embarrassment for the Republican Party,” Barnicle tweeted.

Scarbarough berated his former Republican colleagues for treating Mueller like a pile of sludge.

“Do the Republicans really think that yelling at a highly decorated Marine war hero and the FBI Director who guided us through the aftermath is good politics?” he twasked incredulously. “Their screaming is offensive.”

In the summer of 2017, Scarborough announced that he was leaving the GOP. Three months later, he reported in a tweet that he had officially registered as an independent. With his hair puffed high off his forehead, he went on CBS’s “Late Night With Stephen Colbert” with Brzezinski. After Scarborough spent the bulk of his show time bashing Trump, Colbert asked, “Aren’t you a Republican?” With Brzezinski beaming at him, Scarborough said, “I am not going to be a Republican anymore.” (RELATED: Did Joe And Mika’s Nuptials Damage America’s Founding Docs?)

The TV audience: APPLAUSE! APPLAUSE! APPLAUSE!

In response to Scarborough’s request to Jesus, David Rutz, managing editor of the conservative Washington Free Beacon, snarked, “I hear you have to say this out loud 3 times to gain entrance to 30 Rock.”

Scarborough, who doesn’t typically engage in Twitter battle, shot back, “I hear you have to tweet this 3 times a day to appeal to your dumbest readers. We all have our crosses to bear, David. Don’t project.” (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Lectures Another Human Being About Showboating)

Asked to comment on their testy exchange, Rutz told me, “I think that’s the first time he’s ever attacked our readers. We’ve had exchanges before but it hasn’t gotten personal or anything.”

By lunchtime, even Scarborough had to acknowledge that Mueller was tanking.

“Questions are being raised about Robert Mueller’s performance so far,” he tweeted. “Friends and political allies who have known him for decades have expressed concern about his appearance today.”

Asked to comment on Scarborough’s reputation among conservatives these days, Washington Examiner commentary writer Eddie Scarry told The Mirror, “I don’t want to comment because he’s a lost idiot.”