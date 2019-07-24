Man Arrested Outside Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island Home Had Burglary Tools In His Posession

An Iowa man was arrested near Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home Friday after police found burglary tools in his possession.

David Liddle, 32, was carrying a crowbar, 30 lock picks, and a baseball bat, according to a report published Tuesday by The New York Times.

Liddle was found with other burglary tools such as screwdrivers, and rubber gloves after Westerly police were contacted about a suspicious man in the neighborhood, The Westerly Sun reported. Liddle was charged with possession of burglary tools and a weapon and his bail has been set at $10,000.

Liddle claimed he knew Swift and that she had told him she’d help him start a singing career. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Is Using This Creepy Technology To Prevent Stalkers From Getting To Her)

“He has a history — security guards at the home told us that he was already on a watch list because there were concerns he could pose a threat,” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey told The Sun. “It is our understanding that he may have visited other properties belonging to Taylor Swift in the past.”

Liddle was ordered to cease trying to communicate with Swift and is not allowed anywhere near her properties.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I will never understand why people think it’s okay to show up and stalk celebrities. They’re still just people. It’s so creepy and weird. These people need to get help.