Meek Mill Reacts To News Of New Trial And 2008 Conviction Being Thrown Out

Meek Mill made it clear to fans Wednesday that he was definitely pleased with the news that his 2008 drug and gun conviction was being thrown out and that he would get a new trial.

“As of right now I’m not on probation and I am not a felon anymore,” the 32-year-old rapper captioned his post on Instagram to his millions of followers. “Today was mega!!!”

Alongside his post, he shared a screenshot of a headline that read, “Court Grants Meek Mill New Trial, Judge in ’08 Conviction.”(RELATED: Meek Mill Brought Down The House At The 76ers Game Last Night [VIDEO])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jul 24, 2019 at 9:16am PDT

A short time later he captioned a second post, “Today starting out litttt as shit already it’s only 1:00,” along with a photo of people celebrating. (RELATED:Meek Mill Plays Santa, Gives Away $100K Worth Of Toys To Philly Kids)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jul 24, 2019 at 10:04am PDT

“The past 11 years have been mentally and emotionally challenging, but I’m ecstatic that justice prevailed,” Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, shared in a statement to the Associated Press, according to Complex.com.

It comes after an appeals court in Pennsylvania threw out the decade-old conviction against the star.

The unanimous decision by the three-judge panel ruled that there was enough evidence of alleged police corruption to warrant a new trial and to overturn the trial judge’s parole violation findings which was the result of sending Mill back to prison in 2017 for five months.

“We conclude the after-discovered evidence is of such a strong nature and character that a different verdict will likely result at a retrial,” the opinion stated.

There is a possibility that the prosecution could drop the case all together.

According to a report by USA Today:

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office has said it will not call the police officer who was the sole prosecution witness because of new doubts about his credibility

Judge Genece Brinkley has kept Mill on probation since he was 19, following his arrest in 2007. He has repeatedly had to return to court over technical violations of his parole. After he was sent back to prison in 2017 and released 5 months later, he has become a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform.

Shortly after news broke about the conviction reversal, celebrities like Kim Kardashian and rapper T.I. celebrated the news.

“Congrats Meek,” the 38-year-old reality star shared.

While T.I. wrote, “Bout time Cuz. Next step overturn that BS!!”