Michael Moore Changes Tune About Mueller, Labels Him ‘A Frail Old Man’

Michael Moore blasted special counsel Robert Mueller as a “frail old man,” during his testimony Wednesday into whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice in the Russia probe.

“A frail old man, unable to remember things, stumbling, refusing to answer basic questions…,” the 65-year-old filmmaker tweeted. (RELATED:Robert Mueller Struggles To Answer Questions About His Team’s Political Bias)

“I said it in 2017 and Mueller confirmed it today — All you pundits and moderates and lame Dems who told the public to put their faith in the esteemed Robert Mueller — just STFU from now on,” he added. (RELATED: Amash Reacts To Mueller Statement: ‘The Ball Is In Our Court’)

“Trump must be gloating in ecstasy,” he added. “Not because of the failure that is Robert Mueller — his Report is still a damning document of crimes by Trump—but because Trump understands the power of the visual, and he understands that the Dems aren’t street fighters and that’s why he’ll win.” (RELATED: Mueller Forgot Which President Appointed Him US Attorney)

It seemed to be quite a different tune the documentary filmmaker sang when he tweeted that Mueller would be taking the Trump family “away in chains.”

“Don Jr.-Here’s what’s amazing,” Moore tweeted, as shared in the following screenshot from Twitter dated Feb.20, 2018. “When Muller takes you and your brother-in-law away in chains, and then he offers your dad this deal-‘Resign the presidency now and we’ll let Don Jr. and Jared go’ – you’re going to find out what a sociopath your father is as he throws his own son under the bus.”

It is unclear which part of Muller’s testimony led to Moore’s comments, or if it could have been Mueller taking back earlier comments in which he initially stated that Trump wasn’t indicted because he was a sitting president and clarified that it was because “we did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.”