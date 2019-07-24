Michael Phelps’ 10-Year-Old World Record Smashed By Teenager

A Hungarian teenager reportedly broke a swimming world record Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps held for 10 years.

Kristof Milak, 19, won a gold medal in the 200 meters butterfly Wednesday at the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, smashing Phelps’ world record for the same event that he set in 2009, Reuters reported.

“It’s a tremendous honor to set such a great record,” Milak said according to the news organization. (RELATED: Michael Phelps And Nicole Johnson Expecting Baby Number 3)

“Until 14 I was a backstroker and later I focused on the butterfly. But earlier I only did 100 meters because I wasn’t strong enough,” he continued.

Malik is the youngest swimmer to win the 200 butterfly event since Phelps won in 2003 at the age of 18, according to Reuters. He finished the event winning by 3 seconds in only 1:50.73, shaving 0.78 seconds off Phelps’ previous record, according to USA Today.

WATCH:

STOP THE PRESSES! A fantastic new World Record from 19-year old Kristóf Milák of Hungary in the Men’s 200m Fly beating Michael Phelps old mark of 1:51.51, set a decade ago in Rome, with a new time of 1:50.73…Outstanding! ????????#Swimming #FINAGwangju2019 pic.twitter.com/Qr2DiOGDG3 — FINA (@fina1908) July 24, 2019

