Mueller Refuses To Address Whether Roger Stone Raid Was Leaked To CNN, Won’t Discuss Multiple Other Leaks

Former special counsel Robert Mueller refused to address whether the Roger Stone raid was leaked to CNN, and would not comment on other leaks as well.

Mueller testified Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee. The testimony was based on his 22-month investigation into whether Russia interfered with the 2016 election and if President Donald Trump was guilty of obstruction of justice.

The report found evidence of Russian interference, but could not determine that Trump associates were involved. Mueller did not charge Trump with obstruction, but said that the report did not exonerate the president.

Mueller sidestepped questions by Republican Utah Rep. Chris Stewart regarding a binder which Stewart stated contained “25 examples of leaks” that allegedly occurred from Mueller’s office and associates.

WATCH:

“I’m holding here a binder of 25 examples of leaks that occurred from the special counsel’s office and those associated with your work dating back to a few weeks after your inception and beginning of your work and continuing up to just a few months ago,” Stewart told Mueller Wednesday. “Mr. Mueller, are you aware of anyone from your team having given advanced knowledge of the raid on Roger Stone‘s home to any person or the press, including CNN?”

Mueller declined to answer the question, first saying that he was “not gonna talk about specifics” and then stating he was “not gonna speak to that” when asked a second time.

The Republican added all of the leaks “were designed to weaken or embarrass the President – every single one.”

Stewart also pressed Mueller on a leaked letter sent by Mueller to Attorney General (AG) William Barr. The letter alleged that the AG’s “memo with Congress did not fully capture the context” of the report, Stewart stated. Mueller said earlier that the response was not authorized, and Stewart asked if there was any effort in figuring out who leaked the letter.

“No, and I’m not certain,” Mueller said, asking for confirmation regarding the date of the letter. “I’m not certain when it was publicized … but I do not believe we would be responsible for the leaks.” (RELATED: Mueller Says He Is ‘Not Familiar’ With Fusion GPS, The Firm Behind The Steele Dossier)

Mueller added he believed they “have done a good job in assuring that no leaks occur.”

Stewart then asked Mueller if he knew who “anonymously made claims to the press” that the AG’s March 24 letter to Congress had “misrepresented” the basis of Mueller’s report.

Mueller replied that he did not know. Mueller also pushed back on Stewart commenting that he “must have realized leaks were coming from someone associated with” his office.

“I do not believe that … we’ve undertaken to make certain that we minimize the possibility of leaks,” Mueller replied. “I think we were successful over the two years that we were in operation.”

“Well, I wish you’d been more successful, sir. I think it was disruptive to the American people,” Stewart replied.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.