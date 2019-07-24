REPORT: Northwestern Coach Pat Fitzgerald Is Making More Than $5 Million Annually

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is apparently making a ton of money.

Federal tax documents from the school revealed Fitzgerald was paid $5.1 million in 2017, according to USA Today on Tuesday. That’d make him a top 10 paid coach in America, and that’s before any raises that could have occurred since the 2017 season. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

There’s no question Fitzgerald deserves every single penny he’s getting paid. He deserves every single damn penny.

He took Northwestern, a program that hasn’t done virtually anything prior to his arrival, and turned them into an incredibly competitive team.

Given how hard it is to recruit players to the Wildcats, what Fitzgerald has done is insanely impressive.

There are very few coaches capable of doing what Fitzgerald has accomplished at Northwestern, and the Wildcats should pay him whatever is necessary to keep him for the long haul.

There are a lot of overpaid people in America. Pat Fitzgerald most certainly isn’t one of them.

I’m certainly not a Northwestern fan, and I’ve hated how much trouble they’ve given my Badgers over the years.

Having said that, I get paid to be honest, and the honest truth is Fitzgerald is one of the best coaches in the game. He’s paid like it and he deserves it.