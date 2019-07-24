Board Members Demand NRA Investigate Financial And Legal Issues

Several board members of the National Rifle Association sent a letter to group executives Monday demanding a third-party investigation.

The letter, addressed to President Carolyn Meadows, Secretary John Frazier, and the 76-member NRA Board, urged the gun rights organization to take immediate actions to address the allegations into “financial misconduct” and “restore the trust of our members.”

“Continued leaks, accusations, and counter accusations have left a haze of conjecture surrounding our Association,” the letter stated. “It is our duty as a duly elected Board of Directors to dispel this cloud, right the Association’s path and restore the trust of our members.”

The letter was signed by board members Sean Maloney, Timothy Knight, Esther Schneider and Lt. Col. Robert K. Brown, USAR (Ret.).

The letter demanded a third party conduct an internal investigation into financial misconduct allegations, arrange an outside, independent review into the group’s legal counsel, and establish an “Outside Independent Special Committee” to monitor both investigations and report back to the NRA board.

The letter follows the most recent legal filing for the group, when Oliver North claimed the NRA is “smearing” him because during his tenure as president he raised financial mismanagement questions. (RELATED: Oliver North Says NRA Is Trying To Smear Him Because He Asked Questions)

NRA leadership responded to the letter Monday evening. “This is a contrived controversy being recycled by those who supported Col. North and his employer, Ackerman McQueen, in their efforts to extort Wayne LaPierre,” said Meadows in comments to the Washington Free Beacon.

“I can assure our members that we are coordinated, unified, and focused on the mission at hand: defending the Second Amendment,” she added.

The NRA did not say whether it would execute any requests made in the letter. The organization did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

