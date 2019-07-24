Odell Beckham Jr. Starts Production Company

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. has started his own production company.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following late Tuesday afternoon:

O’Dell Beckham Jr. is the latest athlete to make a Hollywood foray. The NFL star has launched his own media outfit, ITN Productions, part of a pact with Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment. Kicking off the production push is a YouTube channel that launches Tuesday, one that will offer an off-the-field look into Beckham’s life. … The YouTube content will be created by ITN, Wheelhouse and Portal A. More broadly speaking, ITN (including Beckham’s business partner Ajay Sangha) will develop and create unscripted projects across linear and digital platforms.

While I understand wanting to branch out, shouldn’t OBJ be focused on football right now? There’s nothing wrong with wanting to make some money, but a production company shouldn’t be Beckham’s focus. Not at all.

He’s on a new team, expectations are sky high, and he hasn’t really done anything to justify any of the hype. The man is as talented as they come, but the results on the field don’t match the amount of attention he gets. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

The Giants literally accomplished next to nothing before finally shipping him out of town.

LeBron James is all over Hollywood, but he’s also earned the right to focus on things outside of basketball. The man has won three rings.

How many rings does OBJ have? He has zero. He doesn’t have a single one.

How about he focuses on winning some rings before focusing on starting a production company? I know that might seem for a lot to ask, but I can promise you fans of the Browns agree.

They want championships. They don’t give a damn about making YouTube videos.

If the Browns don’t start winning right away, it won’t take much time at all for the critics to come out of the woodwork.

OBJ’s production company will be one of the first targets of their criticism. I can promise you that.