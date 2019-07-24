Patrick Mahomes Said Tyreek Hill Is In ‘Excited Mindset’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thinks Tyreek Hill is in a good place heading into the season.

Hill avoided getting slapped with a suspension after being involved in a child abuse investigation after his three-year-old son was hurt. There was also an audio tape that surfaced, which appeared to show him threatening a woman and discussing child abuse. Still, the NFL didn’t discipline him, and Hill is apparently happy going into the season. (RELATED: NFL Will Not Suspend Tyreek Hill For Alleged Child Abuse)

“I got to throw with him. He’s in an excited mindset. He wants to be out here with the guys and to enjoy this,” Mahomes said when discussing his troubled teammate, according to ProFootballTalk on Tuesday.

I like Patrick Mahomes a lot. He’s a good player, and he seems like a really good guy. That’s why it’s a little surprising he’s out here speaking about Hill in such positive terms. They might be teammates, but the optics aren’t great.

Hill is hardly a popular guy among NFL fans. In fact, there’s a strong case to be made he’s among the most disliked guys in the entire league.

Mahomes might not want to attach his cart to that horse. It seems like a disaster waiting to happen.

I understand that it’s a good thing to have your star teammate’s back, but Hill is the last guy in the league you want to be associated with.

Trouble seemingly just follows him nonstop. He might not have been charged or disciplined this time around, but that hardly means Mahomes should be out here praising him.

Like I said above, Mahomes comes off a genuinely good dude. Can we say the same for Hill? I really don’t think so.

I wouldn’t want to be associated with the latter at all. Mahomes, clearly, feels a bit differently.