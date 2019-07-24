Man With Incredible Mustache Steals The Show During Robert Mueller Hearing

One man absolutely stole the show Wednesday morning during the Robert Mueller hearing on the Russia investigation.

While cranking out some work this morning, I looked up at the TV and saw a dude with an incredible mustache sitting behind the former special counsel. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The dude looked part-Sam Elliott and part founding father with his majestic ‘stache. Check out this beast below.

The real star of the Mueller hearing is the random guy behind him rocking an absolute POWER mustache. No idea who this guy is, but we need to get a microphone in front of him ASAP. He’s stealing the show without saying a single word. pic.twitter.com/hnncshmeuV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 24, 2019

Power moves only, my friends. Who is this guy? Who is this new American icon? Everybody else in the room is a clean shaven stiff.

This dude just shows up and shows out with a mustache that says it all without having to say a single word.

That’s what our founding fathers envisioned when they fought the British. It also didn’t take long for people on the internet to notice.

The ghost of Wilford Brimley hear to inform us about type 2 diabetes. — Kyle McGrath (@TheGray168) July 24, 2019

That man looks like he should be in a James Bond movie. — New Patriotism (@PatriotismNew) July 24, 2019

That’s a mustache that says, “I give exactly zero f’s about all of you.” — Brent Skilton (@brent_skilton) July 24, 2019

He needs to be wearing a monocle and a top hat…. — Jim Warnick (@jr_warnick) July 24, 2019

Dude strolls into arguably the biggest hearing of the year, and steals the entire show without having to say a single word.

Why would he have to talk? The mustache says everything we need to know about this guy without him having to even open his mouth.

Is that Sam Elliott or some random D.C. guy? Who knows, but I’m honestly struggling to tell.

I just assume that guy has a revolver cocked on his hip. No shot in hell you rock facial hair like that and you’re not strapped around the clock like it’s the 1800s.

Major props to this unsung hero. He managed to make this boring as all hell hearing incredibly entertaining.