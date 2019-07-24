Fox News Anchor Contacted 70 House Dems To Appear On Her Show After Mueller Hearing. No One Responded

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream took to Twitter to challenge House Democrats, 70 of whom had already been contacted for an appearance on her 11 p.m. show.

“Our amazing @FoxNewsNight staff – including @BrigidMaryMcD – has reached out to roughly 70 Dem offices to get a Member to join our show tonight,” Bream wrote. “Crickets. So, if you’re a House Dem and willing to talk about the Mueller hearing – let us know ASAP. See the rest of y’all at 11p!”

Mueller’s Wednesday appearance before the House Intelligence Committee did not live up to the expectations of many Democrats who appeared to be expecting fireworks or some new nugget with which to further their calls for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“It was a terrible day if you were a Democrat,” Former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy said on a Fox News panel Wednesday. “I do want to give them credit for this. They managed to have a hearing without calling a convicted felon as a witness. I don’t want us to overlook that.” (RELATED: Fox’s Chris Wallace: All 10 Senate Judiciary Dems Refused Invites For Second Week)

Bream, a former attorney, joined Fox News in 2007 as a Supreme Court reporter before being selected to anchor the prime time evening hard news show “Fox News & Night” in September 2017.