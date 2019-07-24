Robert Mueller’s House Testimony Is Going To Disappoint Democrats, Here’s Why

Well that was… interesting.

Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees Wednesday, but his performance fell short of what the #Resistance hoped to hear out of the former special counsel.

Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese and deputy editor Arthur Bloom sat down in between the hearings to talk about the biggest takeaways from the day.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!