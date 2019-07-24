This 3-Piece Knife Set Will Be The Most Used Tool In Your Kitchen

There are so many knives for sale on the market, it’s hard to know which one to buy. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert chef, every kitchen can use the Damasukasu 3-Piece Japanese AKUMA Master Chef Blade Set & Whetstone. After careful research, we are excited to introduce this product to the Daily Caller shop for the first time.

Damasukasu 3-Piece Japanese AKUMA Master Chef Blade Set & Whetstone

MSRP: $699.99 | Sale: $79.99 | Discount: 88%

The Damasukasu 3-Piece Japanese AKUMA Master Chef Blade Set & Whetstone can be used for daily cooking and fancy meals. Because of its thoughtful design and tough metal, its the only knife set you’ll ever need.

Made using the methods of traditional Japanese craftsmen, the 3 piece set includes a 7-inch Nakiri vegetable knife, an 8.5-inch slicing knife, and a 5-inch utility knife. Chop lots of veggies for meal prep, delicate fish for a fancy dinner, or bread and cold cuts for everyday sandwiches.

Because of the full tang, triple-riveted and nitrogen cooled design, these knives are an incredibly high 62+ Rockwell hardness level. Use the included Japanese sharpening whetstone to keep each piece in perfect condition. The knives are guaranteed to be rust and stain-resistant, ensuring their use for years to come.

The set is not only useful, but it’s also a piece of art with an elegant, classic pattern. Guests will be drawn to the eye-catching display in your kitchen.

Due to the labor-intensive creation process, only a limited number of knives from this collection are available. Grab your set now before they run out.