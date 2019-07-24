Country Star Thomas Rhett Reveals That He And Wife Are Expecting Again

Country superstar Thomas Rhett has revealed that he and his wife Lauren Akins are expecting again and that he couldn’t be happier.

"Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings," the 29-year-old singer captioned his post on Instagram of himself and his family, with a joking emoji, per People magazine in a piece published Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jul 23, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

"I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it's a girl," he added. "I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y'all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy."

The “Marry Me” hitmaker and Akins are already parents to daughters Ada James, almost 2, and 3 1/2-year-old Willa Gray.

In an earlier post, Lauren shared a video on her social media account in which she announced that they were once again expecting a little girl with the shooting of cannons that revealed pink smoke.

“We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year,” Lauren wrote. “Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Jul 23, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

The “Die a Happy Man” singer and Lauren were childhood friends and decided to tie the knot in 2012. In Feb. 2017, the happy couple shared the news that they were expecting their first child and had started the process of adopting a child from Africa, Willa.

“The moment we look at our calendars, it really does stress us out,” the country singer shared in 2017. “But if Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean can do it, we can do it!”

“It’s not like there ever is a perfect time to have kids, or a perfect time to put out a record,” he added. “We just happen to be doing both at the exact same time! We keep going back to ‘Take it one day at a time.'”