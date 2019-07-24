Trump Goes On ‘Fake News’ Tear After Mueller Testimony

President Donald Trump called Paula Reid of CBS News “fake news” Wednesday while answering her question regarding possible indictment.

“[Former special counsel Robert] Mueller said that you could be charged once you leave office,” she said to the president during a press gathering outside the White House.

The president took questions from reporters shortly after Mueller gave hours of testimony before two separate congressional panels. (RELATED: Mueller Hearings Had No Major Bombshells, As Expected)

“No, he didn’t say that. Again, you’re fake news. … Read his correction,” Trump said in reference to a correction Mueller issued on his testimony regarding his reasoning for not charging the president.

“That’s why people don’t deal with you, because you’re not an honest reporter,” the president continued.

Mueller said during his second hearing, “I want to add a correction to my testimony this morning. I want to go back to one thing that was said this morning by [Democratic California Rep. Ted] Lieu, who said, and I quote, ‘You didn’t charge the president because of the [Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel] opinion.'”

Mueller originally said Lieu’s statement was “correct” but later corrected his response, saying, “That was not the correct way to say it. … We did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.”

The president tweeted more about the “Fake News Media” Wednesday after the hearings. (RELATED: Mueller Forgot Which President Appointed Him US Attorney)

“I would like to thank the Democrats for holding this morning’s hearing. Now, after 3 hours, Robert Mueller has to subject himself to #ShiftySchiff — an Embarrassment to our Country!” he wrote, adding later, “The hearings were a disaster for Robert Mueller & the Democrats. Nevertheless, the Fake News Media will try to make the best out of it!”

