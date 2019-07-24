Resurfaced Video: Ilhan Omar Said Americans Should Be ‘More Fearful Of White Men’

A resurfaced 2018 interview shows Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar saying Americans should be “more fearful of white men” than “jihadist terrorism.”

WATCH:

The February 2018 interview shows Al Jazeera host Medhi Hasan questioning Omar about Americans who fear Islam because of what they would consider a “legitimate fear of jihadist terrorism.”

“I would say our country should be more fearful of white men across our country because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country, and so if fear was the driving force of policies to keep America safe, Americans safe inside of this country, we should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men,” Omar said in response. (RELATED: New York City Police Department’s Hate Crime Racial Statistics Highlight Lie In De Blasio’s Narrative)

Earlier in the interview, the moderator asked Omar if “Trump and the rise of Trump” was “responsible for the rise in Islamaphobia.”

“I would actually come very short of holding them very short of being exclusively responsible for the rise,” said Omar. “I think when you demonize and dehumanize it is easy for people to commit acts of violence against those individuals because they no longer see them as a person, as someone who has feelings, is worthy of respect.”

Omar was the subject of a “Send her back!” chant last week at a Greenville, North Carolina Trump rally after the president criticized her past anti-Semitic statements. Earlier this month, Trump set off a media firestorm by tweeting that the Minnesota congresswoman and her fellow “Squad” members should “go back” to their home countries and fix those before coming back to show America how it’s done.