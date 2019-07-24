You’ve Heard Of Jackery’s Portable Power Stations Before, But The New Explorer 500 Steals The Show!

Here at the Daily Dealer we write a lot about portable power stations and how essential they have become to taking a camping trip or any other outdoor recreational activity with your friends or family. While Jackery already has a great line of portable power station products, their new Explorer 500 really takes the cake, offering unprecedented power and charging capability.

Get the Jackery Explorer 500 today for just $499.99 for a limited time on Amazon

While other portable chargers offer the ability to recharge your phone or small items like your Nintendo DS, the Explorer 500 can charge drones, run mini fridges, and allow your TV to run for up to 7 hours if you decide to bring it with you. Let’s be clear, this new portable power station is all about taking luxury and versatility to the next level.

The Jackery Explorer 500 is well equipped to help you have fun or help you out in the event of an emergency, with three usb ports offering multiple spots to charge small devices like phones.

Even fact, its perfect for RV’s and can even power RV systems like lights or ceiling fans. Oh, and did we mention outdoor grills or movie projectors as well? The possibilities are endless.

Take home the Jackery Portable Power Station today for just $499.99, either on Amazon, or on Jackery’s own website where you can also browse for a solar charging panel to enable your Explorer 500 to charge when outside, granting you limitless power and possibility!!!

