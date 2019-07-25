A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault In Sweden

A$AP Rocky has officially been charged with assault in Sweden, and it looks like this case is only going to get worse.

According to The Hollywood Reporter early Thursday morning, the star rapper was charged with assault after an altercation with multiple men, who were allegedly following him, got physical. Despite doing everything possible to defuse the situation, he’s for some mind-boggling reason being held responsible.

The people who were following the American music icon were not charged. If convicted, Rocky will face two years in a Swedish prison. (RELATED: POLL: 51% Of People Prefer Invasion Over Air Strikes And Rescue In Response To A$AP Rocky‘s Arrest In Sweden)

If President Donald Trump didn’t already have military options on the table, then they need to be ready to go ASAP.

This whole situation is complete nonsense. They want to put him down for years for simply defending himself! I didn’t realize Sweden was the Soviet Union or North Korea.

I thought it was supposed to be a civilized society. I guess I was very wrong.

Something simply has to be done. We can’t let foreign governments essentially kidnap our citizens for defending themselves.

A military operation to free Rocky would be over by dinnertime, and 51% of people in a recent poll favored full out invasion to get him back.

The Swedes have been given enough warnings. Now, it’s time to do something to bring A$AP Rocky home. The time for talk is officially over.

Bring A$AP home, and bring him home right now!