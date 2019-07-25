Baker Mayfield Opens Cleveland Browns Training Camp With Incredible Throw To Odell Beckham Jr.

Training camp for the Cleveland Browns started with a bang Thursday.

Baker Mayfield threw an absolute dime to his new teammate Odell Beckham Jr., and it was a beautiful ball from start to finish. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

Give the awesome play a watch below.

If you’re a Browns fan, this has to make you so happy to see. If that pass is a sign of things to come, then Mayfield and company are going to be in for some big things.

That ball was absolutely gorgeous, and I say that as a guy who most certainly isn’t a fan of Mayfield. I criticize him maybe more than anybody else online, but that there’s nothing to critique here.

From the toss to the catch, it was a gorgeous play.

I really have no clue at all what will happen this season with the Browns, but it certainly looks like OBJ and Mayfield are clicking early.

It’s always a great sign when things are going well, and it’s not even August yet.

On a side note, you can tell people are really craving football when we’re out here getting hyped about practice plays.

September can’t get here fast enough. It really can’t.