Browns GM John Dorsey Says He ‘Reviewed The Facts’ Surrounding Kareem Hunt’s Bar Incident

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey doesn’t seem too worried about Kareem Hunt’s latest incident.

Hunt, who is suspended for eight games to start the year for a previous incident involving a woman, was questioned by police outside of a Cleveland bar several weeks ago, but wasn’t arrested or charged with anything. It’s still not clear what even caused the police to talk to him, and Dorsey doesn’t seem worried at all. (RELATED: Kareem Hunt Questioned By Police Outside Of Cleveland Bar)

Dorsey, who doesn’t believe Hunt will be disciplined by the league, told the media the following Wednesday, according to Cleveland.com:

We’ve reviewed the facts. We understood what the facts were. Freddie and I both had a chance to sit down with him and he understands there’s no guarantees in life, and he’s going about exactly what he’s been going about. He is working his fanny off on the field as well as off the field.

All things considered, the bar incident with Hunt wasn’t anything too crazy. It really just showed a lack of judgement more than anything.

The dude got a second chance in the NFL after the Browns cut him. He should consider himself incredibly luck, and not do anything to screw it up.

That’s not to say he did in the bar incident, but why is he even at a bar? The only thing Hunt should be focused on is playing football, and literally nothing else.

Once he proves he can be a professional, then he can cut himself some free time to do other things. Until that happens, he should treat every day like it could be his last in the league.

It sounds like the Browns treated this situation correctly. It’s absolutely not worth punishing him over, but he certainly needed a reminder of the situation he’s in.

Focus on football and the rest will take care of itself. There’s no need to be out at the bars. It’s that simple.