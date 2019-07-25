Cam Newton Will Be ‘Eased’ Back Into Practice, Will Have Limited Throws

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton won’t be thrown right into the fire during training camp.

According to Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, the star quarterback will be “eased” back into playing after shoulder surgery and will have a “pitch count” for throws in camp.



From Inside Training Camp: #Panthers QB Cam Newton won’t be on the PUP list after offseason shoulder surgery, but the team will be cautious. pic.twitter.com/SbfcNUim2U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2019

It’s smart for the Panthers to take things slow with Newton. If they rush him back into the fire, they risk him getting hurt. (RELATED: Cam Newton Offers Plane Passenger $1,500 To Switch Seats, Gets Turned Down)

If Newton goes down, you can guarantee the Panthers are screwed. No team gets better when the best player on the roster isn’t playing, especially when he’s a quarterback.

The fact Newton is healthy enough to participate at any level in training camp is great news for fans. When he’s healthy and at the top of the game, the dual-threat gunslinger is a massive problem for defenses around the league.

He’s struggled at times over the past couple years, but he’s a ton of fun to watch when he’s rolling. The dude is the size of a linebacker and he plays quarterback.

I have no idea what the Panthers will do this season, but they should be fine if Newton is a full go once the season starts.

If not, then they still shouldn’t rush his return. The man is a franchise quarterback and should be treated with as much caution as possible.

If you’re a fan of the Panthers this is good news and a reason to be optimistic. Hopefully, he doesn’t tweak anything along the way.