Casey Bloys: Fan ‘Opinions’ On How ‘Game Of Thrones’ Should Have Ended Is A Downside

HBO programming president Casey Bloys apparently thinks fans having opinions is a bad thing.

Bloys and the network oversaw several insanely successful seasons of “Game of Thrones,” but we all know the show went out with a bit of a whimper. Fans were pissed, and Bloys sees the fact we dare to have “opinions” as a downside! (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

“There are very few downsides in having a hugely popular show. One, when you try to end it, is that people have opinions on how it should wrap up,” Bloys told the press Wednesday when discussing the ending of “Game of Thrones” and reactions from fans, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Of course fans are going to have opinions! That’s why they’re fans of the show! I’m sorry that those of us in the apparent servant class of HBO dared to not like the ending the geniuses over there blessed us with.

How dare we not like the final season? How dare we not enjoy seeing Arya become Dora the Explorer? How dare us mere mortals question the big brained geniuses behind the show? (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

As long as HBO stands by the “GoT” ending, I will continue to carry the torch of truth for everybody else. I won’t let them pretend like we got some glorious conclusion to the show.

We most certainly didn’t. It sucked. I know it, you know it and HBO knows it. We can play pretend all you’d like, but it doesn’t change the reality of the situation.

Bloys should be thankful fans haven’t marched on the HBO offices. After all the years and time we put in, and he’s out here talking about us like we’re idiots.

Having opinions isn’t a downside. It’s what makes any hit show successful. I can’t wait to see what kind of spin/excuses the people over HBO come up with for the disaster that was season eight of “Game of Thrones.”

I stand ready to push back against their garbage narratives.