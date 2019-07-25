Coast Guardsman Who Jumped On Moving Narco Sub In Viral Video Will Get An Award

The Coast Guardsman who was caught in a viral video jumping onto a moving narco sub to catch alleged drug cartel runners is going to get an award for his heroic efforts.

“We will definitely recognize that person” with an award, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaven said on Wednesday at a Pentagon news conference, Military.com reported.

Vanderhaven said what the Coast Guardsman did was a “tremendous feat of bravery.” The unidentified coast guardsman will be receiving an award, but Vanderhaven did not say when the award would be given or what type of award it would be.

The video was posted by the Department of Defense on June 18. You can see the rigid-hulled inflatable from the Coast Guard Cutter Munro pull up right beside the moving narco sub. After demands to stop the sub were ignored, the Coast Guard team jumped on the sub and arrested the alleged drug runners. (RELATED: Coast Guardsman Jumps On Top Of A Moving Suspected Narco Sub And The Video Is Incredible)

Inside, more than 17,000 pounds of cocaine were found which had an estimated worth of $232 million. Overall, there has been 14 interdictions from Muntro and two other cutters between May and July, according to the Coast Guard.

From all the 14 interdictions, 39,000 of pounds of cocaine, 933 pounds of marijuana with a combined worth of $569 million have been confiscated.