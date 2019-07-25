Constance Wu Reportedly Demanded ‘Top Billing’ For New ‘Hustlers’ Movie

Actress Constance Wu has addressed rumors that she demanded “top billing” for “Hustlers.”

A report published by Page Six stated that the “Crazy Rich Asians” star’s reps contacted media to ensure that Wu would be listed as the headliner of “Hustlers” ahead of Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B. and Lili Reinhart, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

The report did note that Lopez, the director of the project, did approve “top billing” because Wu is “in the unique position of being a part of projects that are breaking through Asian-American representation in Hollywood.”

However, Wu’s representatives told ET that “while Constance’s character in ‘Hustlers’ is the key protagonist, any reporting that implies or indicates that she demanded or directed this recently reported initiative is patently untrue and a clear manipulation of facts.” (RELATED: Watch Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B And Lili Reinhart In The Trailer For ‘Hustlers’)

“We made this film with an incredible spirit of sisterhood and love,” Wu’s personal statement said. “Any reports otherwise have felt like an age-old attempt to pit us against each other and knock us down when, in truth, we had the best time making this! We won’t be knocked down.”

The new report regarding Wu being a “difficult diva” isn’t the first time the actress has been slammed in the media as hard to deal with. During “Hustlers” filming, it was reported that she let her bunny poop all over the apartment that was rented for her, according to Page Six.