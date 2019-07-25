Daniel Jones Begins Giants Training Camp With Seven Incompletions, One Interception

New York Giants first-round pick and future starting quarterback began his first training camp in terrible form throwing seven straight incompletions, including one interception.

The Giants received heavy criticism from fans and the league for deciding to draft Jones within the top-10 of the NFL Draft. It seems that the analysts may have been correct as Jones has not had the best start to training camp according to several of the team’s reporters. (RELATED: New York Giants Rookie Daniel Jones Signs Contract Worth $25.6 Million)

Daniel Jones first seven passes in team drills: Incompletion

Incompletion

Interception

Batted down

Dropped

Incompletion

Incompletion — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) July 25, 2019

Daniel Jones’ first pass was play-action, to the sideline, to … Nobody in particular. #Giants — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) July 25, 2019



After reading these tweets, Jones is not turning heads like general manager Dave Gettleman was anticipating when he took a major risk and drafted him. Jones’ playing style was compared throughout the draft process to current 38-year-old Giants quarterback Eli Manning, which depending on what you believe is pretty much an insult.

Jones is off on the wrong foot in New York. If this keeps up, he won’t even last a year in that city.

It doesn’t matter if Jones says all the right things, if he keeps going out there and throwing ducks all over the field, his career will be short-lived. I can only imagine the frustration building in the hearts of true Giants fans.

So far we’ve had a Saquon “MVP” chant, a fan chew out Alec Ogletree for not staying with Barkley in a 1-on-1 drill, and some kids say “we want Daniel” after Eli’s first pass goes incomplete. Should be a fun year! #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) July 25, 2019

Not only do fans have to suffer through another season of Mr. Checkdown in Manning, but they seem to have the next Nathan Peterman waiting on the bench. The only thing worse than the start to camp Jones is having, would be an injury.

If Jones can figure himself out, he will prove a ton of people wrong, but I just don’t see it happening. The 0-7 start is certainly not helping his cause.