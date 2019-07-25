I Finally Agreed To Make An Instagram, And The Reason Why Is All About ‘Smoke Break’

Ladies and gentlemen, I have a huge announcement to make for the loyal readers and fans around the world.

I finally broke down and got Instagram. After weeks of people at work begging me to (we’ll get to that in a minute), we finally pulled the trigger on getting it. You can find it here.

I think it’s safe to say I hit a home run with the first post.

Now, let’s get to the point of why this had to happen. As you all know, I’m not a fan of Instagram. I really don’t like it much at all. Never have. Probably never will.

However, we’ve recently launched a big venture known as “Smoke Break.” Many people are calling it the funniest thing on the internet.

Who am I to argue with those who want to heap praise on me and the product? For anybody who hasn’t seen it yet, you can see some examples below of some of the videos we’ve done.

We’ve got a lot of big things coming for all of you. We’re going to be crushing content for all of you, and we’re not holding back at all.

The video team and I are going to be covering everything in these “Smoke Break” videos for all the loyal fans and followers.

Nothing is off-limits. Not a single damn thing. We’re covering sports, entertainment, culture, sex and everything else you could possibly ever imagine.

Most importantly, I’m not doing this for me. I broke down and got Instagram for all the people out there who never got the chance.

Still, I’m wildly excited to crank out these videos for all of you. Nothing is off-limits, and I look forward to any ideas you guys might have.

You can find all the “Smoke Break” videos here and follow behind the scenes here. We’re in for a very fun time!