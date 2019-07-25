Detroit Lions Plan To Let Matthew Stafford Get More Mobile

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell plans to let superstar quarterback Matthew Stafford get a little more mobile this season.

“I think he’s shown that he has the ability to—he can make some plays with his feet. He’s done that in the past. He’s good on the move, so we’ll be able to use all of those things,” Bevell told the media on Wednesday when discussing letting Stafford make some plays with his feet, according to Pride of Detroit.

Below is a live reaction to this news.

I’ve got nothing against Stafford’s athleticism, but the more often you run, the more likely you are to get obliterated. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Release Incredible Hype Video Ahead Of The 2019 Season)

That’s just the reality of the situation, and the last thing we need is for the Lions to lose our franchise quarterback because we wanted to run bootleg rollouts.

We don’t need that at all.

What we need is for Stafford to be protected in the pocket at all costs. The man has a rocket for an arm. We need a wall built around him, and we need to just let him air the damn ball out.

Don’t get fancy with it. Keep things simple. The man has been blessed with a bazooka being attached to the right side of his body.

He’s not Russell Wilson or Patrick Mahomes. He’s a gunslinger. He’s not a speed guy. Don’t even think about having him do it!

Protect Stafford at all costs, and that means not putting him through unnecessary risks. Having him getting more mobile is exactly that!

Be smart, Bevell! Just let him sling the rock and let’s leave it there.