Donald Trump ‘Disappointed’ Sweden Won’t Release A$AP Rocky, Says The Musician Was ‘Harassed By Troublemakers’

President Donald Trump is not happy with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven over the continued imprisonment of A$AP Rocky.

Rocky was officially charged with assault after weeks of being detained in Sweden after an altercation with multiple people following him. That didn’t sit well with Trump. (RELATED: A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault In Sweden)

The President tweeted Thursday that he was “disappointed” with Löfven, and added that the American music icon “was being followed and harassed by troublemakers.”

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Finally, Trump is back to getting involved. Something must be done, and it’s clear our President’s patience is running thin. It should be running thin.

Every single American with a functioning brain should be outraged by the fact A$AP is still locked up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jul 2, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

Hopefully, these tweets move us closer to A$AP being freed because the only other real option at this point is military intervention.

If the Swedes know what’s good for them, Rocky will be on a plane home within a day. If not, the United States might have to consider some much more serious options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jul 2, 2019 at 11:11am PDT

Get A$AP Rocky home, and get him home right now.