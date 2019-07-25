Jeffrey Epstein Found Semi-Conscious In Cell, Markings On Neck: Report

Accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found injured and laying on the ground in a New York City jail, according to sources close to the investigation.

Epstein was arrested July 6 for allegedly sex trafficking minors in New York after previously pleading guilty in 2008 to two counts of prostitution, one with a minor, in Florida. He was denied bail and jailed after U.S. District Judge Richard Berman said that he was a flight risk.

The Manhattan financier was found laying semi-conscious in a fetal position with marks on his neck Wednesday in his Metropolitan Correctional Center cell, two sources told NBC New York. He may have tried to hang himself, they added. (RELATED: Child Sex-Trafficking Charges Against Jeffrey Epstein Unsealed Ahead Of Court Appearance)

Another person said that the injures were not serious and alleged that Epstein may be trying to get a transfer out of the situation, according to NBC NY. He has been complaining about the conditions inside the jail.

Yet another source said that an assault has not yet been ruled out as a reason for the injuries.

Investigators have questioned Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer in Westchester County who was arrested in 2016 for allegedly killing four men and burying their bodies, NBC NY reported. Tartaglione said that he did not know what happened to Epstein and was not responsible, according to the sources.

The former police officer’s attorney said Tartaglione did not attack Epstein, according to NBC NY.

Epstein, who pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking charges, is now on suicide watch, two sources said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.