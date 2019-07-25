Dallas Cowboys ‘Anticipate’ Ezekiel Elliott Will Show Up For Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys believe Ezekiel Elliott will show up Thursday afternoon when training camp gets underway.

“We anticipate that. I’ve heard nothing different on that,” head coach Jason Garrett told the media Wednesday when talking about expecting Elliott showing up on time for training camp, according to SportsDay. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Placed In Handcuffs During Music Festival In Las Vegas)

The talk comes amid worries the star running back might hold out if he doesn’t get a new contract.

If they don’t know already if Elliott is holding out, then he’s probably going to be at training camp.

Generally speaking, stuff of that nature would be known within the organization prior to the first day of training camp.

Now, there’s still a chance Elliott holds out, but it doesn’t look likely right now.

Elliott might want a new deal, but he also doesn’t exactly have a whole lot of leverage right now. The Cowboys still have to pay Dak Prescott, and the star running back has had some off-the-field issues.

I don’t blame Dallas and Jerry Jones at all for not rushing out to give him a fat contract. He might be one of the best players in the league at his position, but it’s not all sunshine and roses with him.

Luckily, we’l know for sure later today whether or not he shows up. At this point, I’d be very surprised if he didn’t.

Of course, this is the NFL we’re talking about. Anything is possible, especially when it comes to contract talks.