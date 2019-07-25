Female Trump Supporters Reveal The Harassment They Get For Their Political Views

It’s not always easy to be a Trump supporter or a conservative in today’s divided political climate, and it may be even tougher for women who are often expected to vote Democrat.

Supporters of President Donald Trump at the “Women for Trump” launch last week described some of the harassment and hate they receive from their leftist neighbors, friends, and classmates. (RELATED: ‘Women For Trump’ Back The President’s Tweets Telling The Squad To Go Back)

However, none of the women seemed discouraged by the tough time they have being public supporters of the president, and even urged other women like them to be more vocal.

Check out these women’s stories:

WATCH:

While you’re here, make sure you check out some of our top videos:

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico